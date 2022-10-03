ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 39 (26 Sep - 2 Oct 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-ninth week of 2022, a total of 29 disasters (1 earthquake, 14 floods, 8 landslides, 3 storm, and 3 wind-related) affected the region. Cambodia,

Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) reported flooding, landslides, storms, and winds caused by Tropical Cyclone NORU in the Northern Provinces of Cambodia. Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported floods and landslides caused by prolonged heavy rainfall, overflowing of the rivers, and drainage channel in North Sumatra, West Sumatra,

Riau, East Java, Bali, and South Kalimantan Province, and M6.0 Earthquake in North Sumatra, Indonesia. Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) reported that flooding occurred in Johor State, Malaysia. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported landslides caused by localized thunderstorms in South Cotabato (Region XII), and flooding and rain-induced landslides in Western Visayas (Region VI). The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported that Tropical Cyclone NORU caused flooding, landslides, storms, and wind-related events in several provinces in Thailand. Lastly, flooding, landslide, wind and storm occurred in South Central Coast, North Central Coast, and Central Highlands Region in Viet Nam as reported by the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA).

HIGHLIGHT:

For the past week, according to Cambodia’s NCDM, Lao’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), the Philippines’ NDRRMC, Thailand’s DDPM, and Viet Nam’s VNDMA, TC NORU resulted in floods, landslides, storm, and wind-related events across Cambodia, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. According to the report, TC NORU made landfall on 25 Sep in the Philippines, and in the mainland Southeast Asia, particularly, Viet Nam on 28 Sep.

The events in total have affected 314.9K families (1.2M people), cost the life of 39 individuals, 8 persons missing, 111 persons injured, 48.8K persons displaced, and caused damages to 74.7K houses, 18 bridges, 142 roads, and 59.8M USD worth of damages to agriculture and infrastructure. A total of 1M USD worth of assistance has been provided to the affected people. NCDM, NDMO, NDRRMC,

DDPM, and VNDMA continue to conduct data collection and response to the affected areas. Some locations are still reported flood according to the report, particularly in the mainland Southeast Asia.