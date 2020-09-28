ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 39, 21 - 27 Sep 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

High intensity rainfall and the overflow of some rivers have caused localised flooding events in different parts of Indonesia as reported by the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Strong winds and a tornado also reportedly struck in North Sumatra.

Meanwhile, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that Tropical Cyclone NOUL resulted in casualties and widespread power loss, road blockage, and damages in the central provinces. Lastly incessant rains caused flooding in Hpakant Township of Myanmar according to Myanmar’s Department of Disaster Management (DDM).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the BNPB, moderate to high intensity rain that fell on 25 Sep caused the floods from 22 Sep to not recede. The impacts have swelled from 1.2K households (6.1K persons) to 2.1K (10.4K persons) and 2.1K houses were submerged in floods. Local governments have carried out necessary evacuation and distribution of logical assistance. The field teams have also carried out rapid assessments and have coordinated with other relevant agencies for the implementation of the emergency response.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) shows high daily average rainfall for northern Myanmar, northern Philippines, as well as parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Papua of Indonesia. These have translated to flood events specifically in Kachin State of Myanmar and in West and Central Kalimantan in Indonesia.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Four (4) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Sinabung and Karangetang in Indonesia, both on Alert Level III, are under close monitoring. Lastly, Ibu, Anak Karakatau, Semeru, and Dukono, in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts wetter conditions to ease up in the equatorial region (except Papua) in the coming week. Warmer conditions should also be expected over most of mainland Southeast Asia, the Philippines, and southern parts of the region. According to ASMC’s regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a heavy rainfall event (West Papua); and a moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions (most of mainland Southeast Asia, southern parts the region) in the coming week (28 Sep – 4 Oct).