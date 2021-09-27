ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 38, 20 – 26 Sep 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-eighth (38th) week of 2021, a total of 28 disasters (16 floods, 3 landslides, 3 storms, and 6 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Hydro-meteorological disasters (flooding, rain-induced landslides, and winds) have been reported in eleven (11) provinces in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). In Malaysia, heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides in Selangor and Sabah reported by the Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA). The Low Pressure Area (LPA) embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) caused flooding events in Region VI and XI as reported by the Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Tropical Cyclone (TC) DIANMU and Southwest monsoon caused flooding events, storms, and winds in twenty-seven (27) provinces in Thailand as reported by Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

Lastly, TC DIANMU affected Northern and Central Vietnam as reported by the Vietnam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA).

HIGHLIGHT:

As of 26 Sep, the Cambodia’s National Committee of Disaster Management (NCDM) reported that the flooding events in Banteay Meanchey Province has reached 6,686 families (33.4K persons) affected, 736 families (3.7K persons) displaced, and 5,309 ha of agriculture areas damaged.

For the past week, according to the Lao’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NDMO), DDPM, and VNDMA, TC DIANMU resulted in a floods, landslides, storm and wind-related events across Lao PDR, Thailand, and Viet Nam. According to the report, TC DIANMU made landfall in the mainland Southeast Asia, particularly Quang Nam Province, Viet Nam since 23 Sep. The events in total have affected 61.7K families (308.5K people), and caused damages to 2.7K houses, injured 3 people, 3 missing people.

NDMO, DDPM, and VNDMA continue to conduct data collection and response to the affected areas. Some locations are still reported flood according to the report.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Papua and Maluku Island, Indonesia, central and northern Viet Nam, central and northern Lao PDR, and Central Thailand as a result of TC DIANMU, and central and southern parts of Myanmar. As of reporting, TC MINDULLE are located outside/moving away from the Region and unlikely to directly affect the weather condition of Indonesia and the Philippines (BMKG, PAGASA, JTWC).