ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 38 (18 -25 September 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-eighth week of 2022, a total of 33 disasters (21 floods, 5 landslides, 1 storm, and 6 wind-related) affected the region. Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Cambodia’s National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) reported flooding in Banteay Meanchey and Oddar Meanchey Province. Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported floods, landslides, and wind-related events caused by moderate to heavy rainfall, strong wind, overflowing of the rivers, and drainage channel in Aceh, West Sumatra, Bengkulu, Lampung, Banten, West Java, Central Java, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, and Southeast Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) reported that flooding occurred in Johor State, Malaysia. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flooding in Capiz (Region VI), and Tropical Cyclone NORU (local name “Karding”) caused flooding, landslides, storms, and wind-related events in several regions of the Philippines. Lastly, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported that the Southwest Monsoon and the Low-Pressure Area caused floods which affected 18 provinces in Thailand.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to NDRRMC, from 22-24 September, Tropical Cyclone (TC) NORU (local name: Karding) developed from a Low-Pressure Area into a Tropical Storm (TS) over the Philippine Sea while moving towards Central Luzon. In the early morning of 25 September, NORU underwent a series of rapid intensifications and a period of explosive intensification and reached Super Typhoon (STY) Category.

On 25 September, 1630 HRS UTC+7, NORU made its initial landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon of the Philippines and again at 1920 HRS UTC+7 in Dingalan, Aurora of the Philippines as a TY-category cyclone. As of reporting, TC NORU has been detected based on all available data to be continuously moving west-northwestward away from Luzon towards West Philippine Sea-South China Sea-Viet Nam East Sea. According to the initial reports from the Department of Social Welfare (DSWD), as of 26 September at 0500 UTC+7, about 9.8K people were reportedly affected and 9.7K persons displaced in Regions II, III, MIMAROPA, and V of the Philippines. The AHA Centre has heightened monitoring efforts on the impacts of TC NORU and stands ready to support the member state when the need arises.