ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 38, 14 Sep - 20 Sep 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

High-intensity rainfall, the overflow of some rivers, and poor drainage systems have caused localised flooding events in different parts of Indonesia as reported by the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB).

Meanwhile, flooding, wind, and storm events due to the Tropical Storm (TS) Noul were reported in Thailand and Myanmar according to Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Myanmar Department of Disaster Management DDM.

HIGHLIGHT:

TS Noul has brought heavy precipitation which caused flooding in multiple provinces in Thailand. The storm affected 1400 families or 7000 people in Thailand according to DDPM.

Meanwhile in Myanmar, according to the DDM, TS NOUL affected 89 families or 445 people due to the heavy rain and strong wind.