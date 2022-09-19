ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 37 (12 -18 September 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-seventh week of 2022, a total of 25 disasters (1 drought, 16 floods, 4 landslides, and 4 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported floods, landslides, and wind-related events caused by heavy rainfall, strong wind, overflowing of the rivers, and unstable soil condition in Aceh, North Sumatra, Jambi, South Sumatra,

West Java, Central Java, West Kalimantan, and South Kalimantan Province, and Drought in Bekasi Regency in West Java. Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) reported that flooding occurred in Johor, Melaka, and Perak State,

Malaysia. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flooding caused by localised thunderstorms in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported floods in Singburi, Rayong, and Bangkok, Thailand. Lastly, The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that floods and landslides in Ha Giang and Nghe An, Viet Nam.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to DDPM, from the 11th to the 15th of September, heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers have caused floods in Singburi, Rayong, and Bangkok. In total, the events have affected 39.2K families and no injuries or deaths have been reported by DDPM. According to DDPM as of 16 September, 0600 HRS UTC+7, flood depth has been reported to have increased in Singburi and to have started to decrease in Rayong and Bangkok. Meanwhile, in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan (Indonesia), flooding and landslide caused by heavy rainfall and overflowing of Jelai river on 13 September had affected 4.3K families (14.7K persons), displaced 36 persons, and damaged 3.9K houses, and 1 educational facility as reported by BNPB. Local disaster management agencies coordinate with relevant agencies to carried out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation.