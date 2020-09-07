ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 36, 31 Aug – 6 Sep 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

High intensity rainfall has caused multiple floodings particularly in the region of Kalimantan and Sumatra, Indonesia. 6 (six) floodings events have been recorded in Indonesia according to the report published by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), One drought event was also reported in Central Java Province of Indonesia.

Meanwhile in Thailand, According to Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation DDPM, the flood situation in 11 northern provinces had already improved, however Sukhothai and Phitsanulok remained flooded. The water level was 20 centimeters high but has gradually subsided. It is expected that the situation will return to normal on this week.