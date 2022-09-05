ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 35 (29 August – 4 September 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-fifth week of 2022, a total of 44 disasters (1 earthquake, 28 floods, 9 landslides, 2 storms, and 4 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported flooding, landslide, and wind-related events caused by heavy rainfall, strong wind, and overflowing of the rivers and irrigation channel in Aceh, North Sumatra, Bengkulu, West Java, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, Gorontalo, and North Sulawesi, and M6.4 earthquake in West Sumatra. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flooding and landslide caused by Tropical Cyclone HINNAMNOR in Region 1, 2, and CAR, and flooding caused by localised thunderstorms in Region 12. Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) reported that flooding occurred in Selangor State, Malaysia. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported that the Southwest Monsoon and low pressure area caused floods, storms, and winds which affected several provinces in Thailand. Lastly, The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that storms and wind-related events have affected An Giang Province in Viet Nam.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, flooding and landslide were reported in different cities and regencies in Bengkulu Province (Kaur, South Bengkulu, North Bengkulu, Muko-Muko, Seluma, Central Bengkulu, and Rejang Lebong Regency, and Bengkulu City). Heavy rainfall which caused overflowing of rivers were the main reported reasons for the flooding and landslides events in Bengkulu Province as per BNPB. The flooding and landslides events in Bengkulu Province have affected 8.1K families (40.5K persons), injured 2 persons, displaced 1K persons, and damaged 8K houses, 24 brigdes, 9 roads, 29 educational facilities, 9 health facilities, 25 public facilities, 14 worship places, and 220 ha of agriculture area. Local disaster management agencies have responded to the situation, have conducted rapid assessment and monitoring, and coordination with relevant authorities in aid of the affected people in Bengkulu Province.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Brunei; southern parts of Cambodia; Papua, North Maluku, Kalimantan, and Sumatra in Indonesia; western parts of Peninsular and Sarawak Malaysia; Luzon of the Philippines and in the Philippines east sea associated with the development of TC HINNAMNOR; and western parts of Mekong Region in Viet Nam. As of reporting time, TC HINNAMNOR was located outside the ASEAN region (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Eight (8) significant earthquakes (M>5.0) were recorded in the region by *Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan *Geofisika (BMKG), Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), and Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD). Mount Semeru (alert level III), Ili Lewotolok (alert level III), Ibu (alert level II), and Dukono (alert level II) in Indonesia, and Taal Volcano (alert level 1), Mayon Volcano (alert level 1), and Mount Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to the *Pusat Vulkanologi dan *Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over much of the southern Maritime Continent and southwestern Mainland Southeast Asia. Drier conditions are expected over the westernmost part of the Maritime Continent. Cooler conditions are expected over parts of the central Maritime Continent. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance in parts of southern Mainland Southeast Asia and moderate increase in chance in southwestern Indonesia for a very heavy rainfall; a small increase in chance in southeastern Indonesia, and moderate increase in chance in central and northern Myanmar for extreme hot conditions. La Niña conditions have been present. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region. A negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is now established. Negative IOD tends to bring wetter conditions to much of the southern ASEAN region.