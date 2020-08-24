ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 34,17 – 23 Aug 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Multiple flooding events have occurred due to high-intensity rainfall in the countries of Indonesia, Viet Nam, and Thailand as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) and Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO). Meanwhile, Mw 6.6 earthquake hit the province of Masbate, Philippines on 18 Aug 2020 as reported by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).