ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 32, 09 – 15 August 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-second (32nd) week of 2021, a total of 14 disasters (1 drought, 11 floods, and 2 landslides) affected the region. Indonesia and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Hydro-meteorological disaster events (drought, flooding, and landslides) have been reported in six (6) provinces in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Flooding occurred in Chiang Rai Province as reported by Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

HIGHLIGHT:

Hydro-meteorological disaster events have been reported in Aceh, North Sumatra, Banten, West Java, Central Java, and South Kalimantan Province, Indonesia which affected more than 36K people and displaced almost 4K persons in eleven (11) regencies as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). According to BNPB, heavy rainfall on 14 August, caused floods in Tanah Bumbu and Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan which affected around 16.9K persons, displaced more than 2K persons and damaged almost 1K houses. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers caused floods and landslide in Aceh Besar, Aceh Jaya, and Southeast Aceh Regency, Aceh affecting almost 8K persons, displacing around 1K persons, and damaging more than 2K houses.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed noticeable high 7-day average rainfall mostly across central parts of Papua, southern, central, and eastern parts of Kalimantan, Indonesia, central parts of Eastern Malaysia, and northern parts of Viet Nam. A tropical cyclone warning has been issued by the JTWC on TD 16W which is located in the NW Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and wind gusts up to 83 km/h at about 3,000 km east of Luzon, Philippines. According to the latest available forecast, TD 16W is headed West at about 30 km/h and will reach its peak at 150 km/h at the end of the week. TD 16W is expected to make a landfall within the next 24 hour(s), along the shores of/near Yigo, Guam.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Eleven (11) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Merapi and Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia (alert level III) reported recent volcanic activity and are under close monitoring. Volcanic activity was also reported for Mount Semeru in Indonesia and Mount Taal, Bulusan, and Kanlaon according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASMC, wetter conditions are expected over parts of the western Maritime Continent; warmer conditions are expected over southern parts of the Maritime Continent; cooler conditions are expected over parts of the central Maritime Continent. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a moderate increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Southern ASEAN region; a moderate increase in chance in Southeastern Maritime Continent and small increase in chance in Western Mainland Southeast Asia for extreme hot conditions; small increase in chance for extreme cold conditions to occur in Southern Malay Peninsula, coastal Western Borneo, parts of eastern coast of Sumatra