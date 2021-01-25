ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 3, 18 – 24 Jan 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 18 disasters (15 floods, 3 landslides) affected the region in week 3. These disasters occurred in Indonesia and the Philippines. High-intensity rain caused the floods in seven provinces of Indonesia, and one region in the Philippines. Three landsides occurred in Bogor, Malang, and Manado along with floods in Indonesia. Rivers overflowed due to continuous heavy rains caused by localised thunderstorms brought by the Low-Pressure Area resulting to flooding incident in Zamboanga City, the Philipines .

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Indonesia’s BNPB, flooding has affected seven provinces in Week 53. On 19 Jan 2021, heavy rain and landslides in the upstream part caused the flashfloods in Cisarua Bogor Regency affecting +/- 900 persons and damaging 1 bridge. A total of 60K people affected and 12K housing units damaged due to flooding incident in Pekalongan City. As of 24 January 2021, a M6.2 earthquake that occurred in West Sulawesi on 15 Jan has displaced 94.5K people across Mamuju, Majene, and Polewali Mandar into 356 evacuation centres. A total of 92 people were reported dead, 3 missing, and 3.3K injured by the BNPB. Meanwhile, high intensity rainfall since 3 Jan has resulted in flooding in 11 regencies of South Kalimantan affecting 712.1K persons, claiming the lives of 24 people, displacing 113.4K persons, and damaging 122.1K houses as of 24 January 2021.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall over the Philippines, Philippines sea, Northern part of Kalimantan, Java Islands, Southern part of Papua and South China Sea. As of reporting, no tropical cyclone advisory has been issued by the JTWC.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Seven (7) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Ili Lewotolo, Sinabung Merapi, and Karangetang in Indonesia are on Alert Level III. Volcanic activity was reported for Mount Merapi, Raung, Sinabung and Semeru in Indonesia and Mayon in the Philipines, as reported by PVMBG and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts wetter conditions are predicted over much of the southern part of the ASEAN region. There is also an increased chance of wetter conditions for southern parts of Mainland Southeast Asia as well as the northern Philippines; cooler conditions are predicted over the central part of the Maritime Continent, as well as southern Thailand. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a moderate increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in parts around Java, Nusa Tenggara, and Maluku Islands