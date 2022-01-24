ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 3 (17 - 23 Jan 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the third (3rd) week of 2022, a total of 38 disasters (26 floods, 5 landslides, 1 storm, and 6 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and tornado in Sumatra, Java, Nusa Tenggara, and Kalimantan as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). For Thailand, landslides, winds, and storms were reported by Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) in Samut Prakan and Singburi.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, According to BNPB, heavy rainfall, strong wind, and the overflowing of rivers across Java since 17 Jan has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and wind-related events in Jember, Jombang, Kediri, Madiun,

Pasuruan, and Situbondo in East Java Province, Brebes, Cilacap, Semarang City, Pekalongan, Sragen, Sukoharjo, and Surakarta in Central Java Province, Bekasi, Cirebon, Karawang, and Bekasi City in West Java Province, and West Jakarta City in DKI Jakarta. In total, 18.9K families (65.8K persons) have been affected, and 521 persons displaced have been reported in East Java, Central Java, West Java, and DKI Jakarta Province. Reports of damages include 13.8K houses, 6 bridges, 8 roads, 11 schools, 15 places of worship, and 33.8K ha of agriculture areas. Local disaster management agencies have carried out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Sumatra, Java, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua in Indonesia; and northern parts of Surigao del Norte of the Philippines. As of reporting, Tropical Disturbance (INVEST 91W) was estimated at 185 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, the Philippines. INVEST 91W is forecasted to move westward track and has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 24-48 hours (PAGASA,

JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Ten (10) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG), Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Semeru (alert level III) in Indonesia, and Mount Taal (alert level 2), and Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over northeastern parts of the Maritime Continent (in particular for the Philippines); drier conditions are predicted over much of the western and southern Maritime Continent; warmer conditions are predicted for much of the central part of Southeast Asia (central and eastern Mainland Southeast Asia, the western half of the Maritime Continent) and the northern Philippines; cooler conditions are predicted for northwestern Mainland Southeast Asia. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a moderate increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in the Philippines; small increase in chance for extended dry conditions to occur in western maritime continent; moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions to occur in the eastern mainland Southeast Asia, northern Philippines, and the western maritime continent. La Niña conditions are still present in the Pacific. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.