ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 29, 13 – 19 Jul 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Multiple flooding and landslide events have occurred due to high-intensity rainfall in Indonesia as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Meanwhile, flooding was also reported in peninsular Malaysia (NADMA).

HIGHLIGHT:

South Sulawesi, Indonesia has been impacted by several flooding events during week 29. The most severely impacted region was North Luwu regency which was hit by flash flooding induced by high intensity rainfall in Masamba, Sabbang, Baebunta, South Baebunta, Malangke, and West Malangke Sub-districts. 4,202 houses are affected or 14,438 people are affected, 36 fatalities, 67 missing, 58 injured. The mayor of North Luwu has declared state of emergency for the period of 12 Jul – 14 Aug 2020.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported that In the second twoweeks of July 2020, wetter conditions are expected over much of the equatorial region of Southeast Asia.

The likelihood of these wetter conditions is similar for both weeks in the central and eastern equatorial region (Borneo, eastern Indonesia).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s BMKG.

Meanwhile, two (2) volcanoes in Indonesia (Karangetang and Sinabung) under Alert Level III - Siaga (PVMBG) are under close monitoring. Mt.

Agung which was on on Level III last week has its status reduced to Level II based on PVMBG. Lastly,

Raung, Semeru and Dukono in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

According to ASMC, in Week 3 of July, wetter conditions are more likely for Sumatra and the southern Malay Peninsula, while in Week 4, wetter conditions are more likely for southern Thailand and southern Myanmar. In northern Southeast Asia, drier conditions are expected over much of this region in Week 3, and becoming confined to western Myanmar in Week 4.

During Week 3, the largest dry anomalies are expected over Myanmar, Lao PDR, and the northern Philippines.

Warmer conditions are expected over northern Southeast Asia, particularly in Week 3