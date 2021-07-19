ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 28, 12 – 18 July 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-eighth (28th) week of 2021, a total of 33 disasters (23 floods, 7 landslides, 1 storm, and 2 wind-related affected the region. Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Flooding incident occurred in Battambang Province, Cambodia as reported by the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM). High intensity rain caused flooding, landslide and winds-related events in ten (10) provinces in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Flooding occurred in Pahang, Sabah, and Serawak, Malaysia as reported by Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA). Flashflood and landslides incident occurred in Misamis Oriental and Cotabato as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

HIGHLIGHT:

Widespread hydro-meteorological disaster events have been reported in West and Central Kalimantan Province, Indonesia and affected almost 100K people in ten (10) regencies as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). According to BNPB, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong wind and high sea waves on 14 July, caused floods and landslide in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan which affected around 26.4K persons and damaged more than 2.5K houses. Meanwhile, extreme weather since the night of 13 July caused floods in North Kayong Regency, West Kalimantan claiming 1 life, 1 person still missing, 2 person injured, displacing 24.2K persons, and damaging 5.4K houses and 2 roads.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed noticeable high 7-day average rainfall mostly across the northern parts of Luzon Philippines, southern and eastern part of Central Papua, Maluku Island and western parts of Sulawesi, Indonesia. A tropical cyclone warning has been issued by The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) and JTWC on Severe Tropical Storm IN-FA (Fabian) and Tropical Storm Cempaka which can enhance the effect of Southwest Monsoon in the region, particularly Philippines and Viet Nam.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Six (6) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Sinabung and Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia (alert level III) and Taal Volcano in the Philippines (alert level 3) reported recent volcanic activity and are under close monitoring. Volcanic activity was also reported for Mount Semeru and Dukono in Indonesia according to PVMBG and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASMC, drier conditions are expected over parts of the western Maritime Continent and cover western parts of Borneo; warmer conditions are expected over the southern part of the Maritime Continent and extend to most of the Maritime Continent and southern parts of Mainland Southeast Asia. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Southern Maritime Continent; a small increase in chance of extended dry conditions for Northern Sumatra, southern Thailand and Peninsular Malaysia; a moderate increase in chance in Southern Maritime Continent and small increase in chance for the rest of the Maritime Continent for extreme hot conditions.