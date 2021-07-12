ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 27, 5 - 11 July 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-seventh (27th) week of 2021, a total of 28 disasters (18 floods, 4 landslide, 2 storms, and 4 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Several localised heavy rainfall which caused flooding and landslide and wind-related events occurred in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Heavy rains brought by the InterTropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) caused flooding in Davao City and heavy rainfall in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported winds and storms in Saraburi and Phetchaburi Provinces. Lastly, the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that a low pressure trench caused flooding in Lao Cai province.

HIGHLIGHT:

On 9 July, according to the NDRRMC, moderate to at times heavy rainfall with lightning and strong winds caused by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) resulted in flooding in various areas of Bunawan and Paquibato Districts in Davao City. It was reported that 4.5K families (22.6K persons) were affected and 605 were displaced into their relatives’ and friends’ homes and into three evacuation centres. Close coordination between national and regional offices are on-going for significant reports on status of affected families, assistance and relief efforts.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall in the coast of Cambodia, West of Aceh, and western coast of Thailand. Relatively high rainfall can also be seen throughout the region except for Java Island of Indonesia. As of reporting, there is no tropical cyclone advisory by JTWC.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Thirteen (13) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia (Alert level III) and Taal Volcano in the Philippines (Alert level 3) reported recent volcanic activity and are under close monitoring. Volcanic activity was also reported for Mount Semeru, Ibu, Krakatau, and Dukono in Indonesia according to PVMBG and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASMC, for the coming week, wetter conditions should be expected in much of the central and eastern maritime continent and the southeastern part of Mainland Southeast Asia. Drier conditions however should be expected in parts of the western Maritime Continent and warmer temperatures for the southern part of the Maritime Continent. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a moderate increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event in Southern Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku Islands and West Papua; moderate increase in chance for extended dry conditions in Northern Sumatra, Thailand, and Peninsular Malaysia; and a moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in the Southern Maritime Continent.