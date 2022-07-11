ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 27 (4 - 10 July 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-seventh week of 2022, a total of 28 disasters (20 floods, 4 landslides, 2 storms, and 2 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Flooding and raininduced landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall, overflowing of rivers and unstable soil condition were reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) in East Java, South Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, Gorontalo, Maluku, and North Maluku, Indonesia. The Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) reported that flooding occurred in Kedah State, Malaysia. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), southwest monsoon, and low-pressure area caused flooding and raininduced landslides in several regions of the Philippines. Lastly, The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that storms and winds have affected Bac Kan and Ca Mau, Viet Nam.

HIGHLIGHT:

On 5 July 2022, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

This weather condition caused flooding incidents across Zamboanga del Sur (NDRRMC). A total of 11 flooded areas were reported by NDRRMC. According to the report from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as of 9 July, a total of 7.2K families (36K persons) were affected in 25 barangays in Zamboanga del Sur. Reports of damages include 1 road, 47.25 ha of agriculture areas, and power interruption in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur (NDRRMC). A total of 28.3K USD worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected population in Zamboanga del Sur.

Meanwhile, in Western Seram Regency, Maluku (Indonesia), flooding and landslide caused by heavy rainfall and overflowing of river on 5 July cost the life of 6 individuals, 3 persons injured, and damaged 31 houses, and 1 road as reported by BNPB. Local disaster management agencies coordinate with relevant agencies to carried out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation.