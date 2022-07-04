ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 26 (27 June – 3 July 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-sixth week of 2022, a total of 21 disasters (16 floods, 4 landslides, and 1 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Strong winds, flooding due to overflowing of rivers and tidal waves, and landslides due to prolonged duration of high-intensity rainfall, were reported by Badan Nasional Penganggulangan Bencana (BNPB) in Central and West Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara, Bengkulu, Maluku, Central and West Kalimantan, Riau Islands, West Java, and Aceh. Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that the Southwest Monsoon that currently prevails in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand resulted in flooding in Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, and Phayao.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, heavy rainfall in Seluma Regency in Bengkulu resulted in flooding in multiple locations (Kec. Seluma Selatan, Talo Kecil, Sukaraja, Air Periukan, Lubuk Sandi, and Semidang Alas Maras). The flooding affected 2,517 families (12.585 persons) and 2,440 houses, displaced 100 people, damaged 1 road and 4 public facilities. Local disaster management agencies coordinate with relevant agencies and organisations to carry out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation.

Two tropical cyclones developed in the ASEAN region in the past week. TC CHABA developed in the West Philippine Sea and traversed through the South China Sea and Viet Nam’s East Sea before making landfall in the vicinity of China. TC AERE on the other hand, grazed the northwest portion of the Philippine Area of Responsibility but had no direct impacts to the archipelago or the region.

No significant impacts were reported by both the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) related to the TCs.