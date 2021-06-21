ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 24, 14 – 20 June 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-fourth (24th) week of 2021, a total of 12 disasters (1 earthquake, 5 floods, 2 landslides, 2 storms and 2 winds-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Earthquake, flooding, landslide, and wind-related events occur in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Localised thunderstorms brought heavy rain and caused thunderstorms-related events and landslide (rain-induced) in Norala, Santo Nino, and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported winds and storms in Tamot and Pa Bon District, Phatthalung.

HIGHLIGHT:

A M6.1 earthquake with epicentre at 129.56E, 3.39S (67 km southeast Central Maluku) and a depth of 10km occured in Indonesia on 16 June as reported by Badan Meteorologi dan Geofisika (BMKG). Modeling results show that this earthquake DOES NOT have a TSUNAMI POTENTIAL, but based on the results of sea level observations by the BMKG TEHORU station, it shows that there is a sea level rise of 0.5 m that may have been caused by an underwater avalanche. Further, BMKG issued advisories to residents living near the coastal areas of Japutih - Apiahu to evacuate to higher altitudes in view of potential aftershocks that may trigger underwater landslides. A total of 8.8K people are displaced into 56 evacuation centres, and 233 houses and 3 worship places are damaged, as reported by BNPB.

BNPB is monitoring the impacts of the M6.1 earthquake in the affected regencies/cities.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed noticeable high 7-day average rainfall mostly across the western part of Myanmar. A tropical cyclone warning #1 has been issued by JTWC on 21 June 10.00 GMT+7. TD06W is located in the NW Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h, and wind gusts up to 74 km/h. Based on the current forecast, TD06W is headed Westnorthwest and not expected to cross-over a major land-mass within the next 48-72 hours.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Three (3) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0), including the M6.1 earthquake in Central Maluku, were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia (alert level III) and Taal Volcano in the Philippines (alert level 2) reported recent volcanic activity and are under close monitoring. Volcanic activity was also reported for Mount Semeru, Ibu and Dukono in Indonesia and Kanlaon in the Philippines according to PVMBG and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASMC, drier conditions are expected over the western coastal region of Myanmar and northern ASEAN region; warmer conditions are expected over much of the southern parts of the Maritime Continent and Mainland Southeast Asia. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance of extended dry conditions for Most of Mainland Southeast Asia; a moderate increase in chance for extremely hot conditions Northern and southern Myanmar, Thailand, northern Lao PDR, northern Cambodia, Java Island and Nusa Tenggara.