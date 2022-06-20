ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 24 (13 - 19 June 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-fourth week of 2022, a total of 20 disasters (13 floods, 5 wind-related, 1 storm, and 1 landslide) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Coastal abrasion, strong winds, and flooding due to prolonged duration of moderate to heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers were reported by Badan Nasional Penganggulangan Bencana (BNPB) in Banten, Central, North, and South Sulawesi, North and South Sumatra, West Nusa Tenggara, North Maluku, East Java. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines reported that flooding occurred in Bagumbayan in Sultan Kudarat. Lastly, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported that the Southwest Monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand caused storms and winds which affected the North, Central, Northeast, Eastern, and Southern Regions.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, a tidal wave inundated areas in Bima Regency in West Nusa Tenggara. Latest report indicates that 1.4K families (7K persons) have been affected and 325 houses have been damaged along with 1 road, 1 school, 1 place of worship, and 610 fishponds. Local disaster management agencies (BPBD Bima Regency) have coordinated with relevant agencies and organisations to carry out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation and provide support and logistics to the affected people.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Sumatra, Kalimantan, West Java, Sulawesi, and Papua of Indonesia; Eastern Malaysia and the western coast of Peninsular Malaysia; and areas in northern and southern Philippines. As of reporting, no tropical cyclone advisory has been issued by the JTWC.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Three (3) significant earthquakes (M?5.0) were recorded in the region by *Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan *Geofisika (BMKG), and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology PHIVOLCS. Mount Semeru (alert level III), Ibu (alert level II), Dukono (alert level II), Ili Lewotolok (alert level III), and Anak Krakatau (alert level III) in Indonesia, and Taal Volcano (alert level 2), Bulusan Volcano (alert level 1), and Mount Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to the Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and the PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over much of the southern ASEAN region. Cooler than usual temperatures are expected over much of the western and central equatorial region. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in parts of southern Maritime Continent, in particular southern Borneo, eastern Java, and southern Sulawesi; and moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions to occur in the southeastern Maritime Continent. La Niña conditions are still present in the Pacific. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region. Negative Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to develop by July. Negative IOD tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.