ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 23, 7 – 13 Jun 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 7 disasters (4 floods, 2 landslides, and 1 wind-related) affected the region in the 23rd week of 2021. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Several localised high-intensity rainfall, strong winds, and the overflowing of a river caused disasters in Indonesia as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). In the Philippines, recurring ground shaking caused a landslide in Antique and heavy rains with strong winds caused flash floods in South Cotabato (NDRRMC).

HIGHLIGHT:

From 12-13 June, 5.05M households (19.3M persons) and $85.8B USD of capital (building and infrastructure) in Viet Nam were exposed to the effects of Tropical Depression KOGUMA (LIMITED severity) (NCHMF, DMRS). Warnings for strong wind at sea and over land as well as heavy rain and thunderstorms were issued by NCHMF.

On 11 June, a flash flood incident occurred in five (5) barangays in Tantangan, South Cotabato due to heavy rains associated with strong winds brought by monsoon trough affecting the Philippines and other areas in Mindanao (NDRRMC).