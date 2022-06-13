ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 23 (6 - 12 June 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-third week of 2022, a total of 15 disasters (8 floods, 2 landslides, 4 wind-related, and 1 earthquake) affected the region. All recorded reports were for Indonesia. Moderate to heavy rainfall, strong winds, and overflowing of the rivers have reportedly caused flooding and rain-induced landslides. Wind-related events were also reported by Badan Nasional Penganggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The mentioned hazards reportedly resulted in disasters in West and Central Java, West Kalimantan, Banten, West and South Sulawesi, West and South Sumatra, and Bengkulu.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB and Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG), a Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake with a depth of 23.56 km occurred 40 km WestSouthwest of Mamuju, Indonesia. Analysis indicated that this is a moderate earthquake but is very shallow which tends to be more damaging compared to deeper quakes. As of 12 June, BNPB reported that the earthquake resulted in 23 injuries, affected 3.1K families (15.3K people), damaged 70 houses, 9 public facilities, and 2 places of worship. The local disaster management agency of Mamuju Rgency and the response team have done quick assessments and evacuation. Urgent needs that have been identified include instant food, logistics, blankets, and tents (family and isolation). It was also reported that 68.2K USD worth of assistance have been provided to those affected by the M5.8 Earthquake in West Sulawesi.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Northern Viet Nam, Eastern and Peninsular Malaysia, Southern Myanmar, and Sumatra, Southern Kalimantan, parts of Central Kalimantan, West and Central Java, and Maluku in Indonesia. As of reporting, no tropical cyclone advisory has been issued by the JTWC.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Seven (7) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika (BMKG), Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology PHIVOLCS. Mount Semeru (alert level III), Ibu (alert level II), Dukono (alert level II), Ili Lewotolok (alert level III), and Anak Krakatau (alert level III) in Indonesia, and Taal Volcano (alert level 2), Bulusan Volcano (alert level 1), and Mount Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to the Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and the PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over much of the southern ASEAN region and drier conditions are expected over southern Mainland Southeast Asia. Cooler temperatures are expected over much of the western and central equatorial region. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall events in parts of southern Maritime Continent (Java and Nusa Tenggara); and a moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in the Southeastern Maritime Continent. La Niña conditions are still present in the Pacific and at the seasonal timescale, brings wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region. Negative Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to develop in July and tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.