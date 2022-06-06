ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 22 (30 May - 5 June 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-second week of 2022, a total of 20 disasters (10 floods, 4 landslides, 2 storms, 3 wind-related, and 1 volcano eruption) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Moderate to heavy rainfall, strong wind, and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding and rain-induced landslides and wind-related events were reported by Badan Nasional Penganggulangan Bencana (BNPB) over Aceh, Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Central Kalimantan, and West Papua Province. The Agensi Pengurusan Bencanna Negara (NADMA) reported that flooding occurred in Kedah State. According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), a phreatic eruption occurred at the Bulusan Volcano on the 5th of June at 0937 HRS UTC+7. The event was poorly visible due to cloud cover over the edifice though a steam-rich grey plume at least 1 km tall was observed. Alert Level 1 status is now raised over Bulusan Volcano, which means that it is currently in an abnormal condition. As of 6 June, at 0800 HRS UTC+7, a total of 50 families (180 persons) affected have been reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that windstorms in Chainat Province of Thailand. Lastly, The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that flooding, landslides, and storms have affected Hanoi and Northern Region of Viet Nam.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, moderate to heavy rainfall in Central Kalimantan Province, Indonesia resulted in flooding and rain-induced landslide in South Barito Regency. The affected sub-district include Kec. Dusun Hilir, Kec. Dusun Utara, Kec. Dusun Selatan, Kec. Karau Kuala, and Kec. Gunung Bintang Awal. In total, 3.8K families (19K persons) have been affected. Reports of damages include 2.7K houses and 28 public facilities. As of 5 June at 2040 HRS UTC+7, flooding has reportedly receded, except in Kec. Dusun Hilir where there is still an increase in flooding. Local disaster management agencies (BPBD South Barito Regency) coordinate with relevant agencies and organisations to carry out necessary actions and and continue to monitor and assess the situation, and provide support and logistics to the affected people.