ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 21, 24 - 30 May 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 14 disasters (9 floods, 1 landslide, 3 wind-related, and 1 storm) affected the region in the 21st week of 2021. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Several localised prolonged heavy rainfall which caused some rivers to overflow, strong winds, and tidal waves caused disasters in Indonesia as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). In the Philippines, due to the easterlies and the effects of the InterTropical Convergence Zone, flooding was reported in Region X by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Lastly, Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that Tropical Cyclone Yaas caused thunderstorms, winds, floods, and landslide in 24 provinces.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to a report from BNPB, the flooding triggered by prolonged high intensity rain on 25 May at 0400 HRS UTC+7 has affected Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah,

Bojongsoang, and Margarahayu Sub-district in Bandung, West Java. As many as 16.9K families (59.8K persons) have been affected, and 8.8K houses, 18 schools, and 28 places of worship damaged. Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah, and Bojongsoang have been previously flooded in January and March since Bandung Regency is subject to frequent flooding according to InaRISK. Local disaster management agencies have taken appropriate actions—coordination, evacuation, data collection etc.