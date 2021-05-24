ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 20, 17 - 23 May 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twentieth week of 2021, a total of 29 disasters (25 floods, 2 landslides, 1 drought, and 1 earthquake) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. High intensity rain that caused the overflowing of some rivers, accompanied by strong winds caused flooding events in Indonesia. Drought as well as earthquake were also reported in Cilacap and Blitar Regencies of Indonesia by the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Flooding affected several provinces in several regions in Mindanao, Philippines according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC). Lastly, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) of Malaysia reported flooding to have occurred in Melaka, Sabah, and Sarawak states.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, flooding in Kapuas Regency in Central Kalimantan on 18 May has affected 5.4K families (27K persons) and damaged 3.8K houses, 11 roads, a public facility, and a place of worship. As of latest report, the weather is already in a better condition and fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries, missing, or displacement. Relevant authorities and agencies have coordinated and conducted assessment in the area. Meanwhile in the Philippines, the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) has brought flood and resulted 11.6K families (18.1K persons) affected in Regions IX, XII, and BARMM in Mindanao. Notable damage to agriculture was also reported (approximately 12K USD). Local disaster management authorities ensured that appropriate actions were taken in response to the disasters.