ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 2, 11 - 17 Jan 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 33 disasters (26 floods, 4 landslides, 1 earthquake, 1 volcanic eruption, 1 wind) affected the region in the second week of 2021. Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have been reportedly affected. Multiple hazards have imposed risks to Indonesia as reported by the Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB)—flooding, earthquake, landslide, volcano, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Flooding was reported in Eastern Malaysia by the Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA). Lastly, the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone near Mindanao brought rains and winds that caused flooding and landslide as reported by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

HIGHLIGHT:

A M6.2 earthquake that occurred in West Sulawesi on 15 Jan has displaced 27.9K people across Mamuju and Majene into 30 evacuation centres. The earthquake has reportedly resulted in 81 deaths and 826 people injured.

1.2K households, 5 health facilities, 27 schools, and 1 public building have been damaged. 872 powerhouses have also been affected most of which are now operational again. Road access between Mamuju and Majene has already been made accessible again. Continuous assessment, coordination, and monitoring is being carried out by the BNPB. The provincial government has declared emergency status for two weeks. Meanwhile, high intensity rainfall since 09 Jan has resulted in widespread flooding in South Kalimantan affecting 210.1K persons, claiming the lives of 15 people, displacing 39.5K persons, and damaging 24.3K houses. Local BPBD and related agencies are coordinating to assist the victims and provide their needs.