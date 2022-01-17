ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 2 (10 - 16 Jan 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the second week of 2022, a total of 36 disasters (24 floods, 4 landslides, 6 wind-related, 2 earhquakes) affected the region. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Rain-induced landslides, several localised high-intensity rainfall that caused rivers to overflow resulting in floods, strong winds and a tornado were reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the shear line over Davao Region (where cold Northeast Monsoon and warm equatorial winds meet) caused light to moderate rains and resulted in flooding in Davao de Oro. According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), La Niña conditions are now currently present in the Pacific. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, from 10-13 Jan, prolonged heavy rain has caused flooding in Aceh Jaya, Pidie Jaya, and Bireun Regencies. The heavy rainfall has also caused a landslide in Pidie Jaya and the overflowing of rivers in Bireun. In Aceh Jaya, 299 families (1,058 persons) and 299 houses were affected by the flooding. In Pidie Jaya, the flooding and landslide affected 2,737 families (10,541 persons), 2,737 houses, and damaged 6 roads. For Bireun, 897 families (2,549 persons) were affected, 500 people were displaced, and 897 houses were affected by the flooding caused by the overflowing of rivers in the regency. Local disaster management agencies coordinated with relevant authorities and agencies to conduct necessary monitoring, assessments, and other actions in response to the disasters in the regencies.