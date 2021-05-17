ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 19, 10 - 16 May 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 20 disasters (15 floods, 2 landslides, 2 wind-related, and 1 storm) affected the region in the nineteenth week of 2021. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Several localised heavy rainfall which caused some rivers to overflow triggered floods in Indonesia as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). Tropical Storm 03W affected several provinces in Davao and Zamboanga in the Philippines as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the reports from the NDRRMC, on 13 May, the low pressure area east of Davao City, Philippines developed into a Tropical Depression. In the afternoon of the same day, as it continued to move west-northwestward, it developed into a Tropical Storm with local name “Crising” and by evening, made landfall and weakened back to a Tropical Depression-grade system. ”Crising” further weakened into a low pressure area by 14 May and has affected 12,733 families (62,760 persons) and displaced 8,710 people into three evacuation centres and to homes of relatives and friends. Almost a hundred houses suffered damages due to the storm. The NDRRMC has maintained RED alert status since the start of COVID-19 response operations.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) shows high average rainfall in southern Philippines associated to Tropical Storm 03W (Crising) and localised heavy rainfall in Indonesia (Sumatra, Kalimantan). As of reporting, there are no tropical cyclone advisories in the region (JTWC). La Niña conditions are weakening but can still affect the rainfall and temperature patterns in the region.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Ten (10) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Sinabung (on Alert Level III) reported recent volcanic activity and is under close monitoring. Lastly, Ibu, Semeru, and Dukono in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II and Bulusan on Alert Level 1 despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts wetter conditions in Eastern Maritime continent, southern Viet Nam, and Cambodia and drier and warmer conditions in Northwestern Mainland Southeast Asia. There is a moderate increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur (maritime continent, Southern Viet Nam, Cambodia); small increase in chance for extended dry conditions (Northern Myanmar, Nusa Tenggara); moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions (Northern Myanmar, Northern Lao PDR, and Eastern Java).