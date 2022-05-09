ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 18 (2 - 8 May 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the eighteenth week of 2022, a total of 19 disasters (13 floods, 1 landslide, 2 storms, and 3 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding, landslide, and strong winds/tornadoes were experienced over Aceh, North Sumatra, Central Sulawesi, North and East Kalimantan, and Central and West Java as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Thailand (DDPM) reported that windstorms affected several provinces in the Northern and Southern Regions of the country.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the BNPB, on 8 May 2022, prolonged heavy rainfall caused the overflowing of Ngareng, Tamansiswa, and Joho Rivers causing flooding to occur in Blora Regency in Central Java. Several areas in Kec. Cepu were reportedly affected. Floods reportedly reached at least 100 cm. According to the report, 1.1K families (5.4K persons) and 1.1K houses were affected. Six (6) schools were also reportedly damaged by the floods. The local disaster management agencies have carried out necessary actions to address the impacts of the flood i.e., coordination with relevant authorities, rapid assessments and evaluation, evacuation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall in the Gulf of Thailand and in the Indian Ocean west of Southern Myanmar, Southern Thailand, and Sumatra Indonesia associated with the developments of INVEST 92B and 90S now TC ASANI and TC KARIM respectively. As of reporting, TC ASANI is heading north-northwestwards towards India and TC KARIM is heading south-southeastwards away from the region (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Eight (8) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s BMKG and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Semeru, Anak Krakatau, and Ili Lewotolo (Alert Level III), Ibu and Dukono (Alert Level II), and Batutara (Alert Level I) in Indonesia, Taal Volcano (Alert level 2) and Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), wetter conditions are expected to ease over southern Mainland Southeast Asia, and parts of western Maritime Continent but continue over most parts of Myanmar. Cooler temperatures than usual will ease over most of Mainland Southeast Asia. Warmer temperatures will be experienced over the equatorial region. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Myanmar. La Niña are still present in the Pacific. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.