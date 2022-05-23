ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 18 (16 – 22 May 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twentieth week of 2022, a total of 26 disasters (19 floods, 1 storm, and 6 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Moderate to heavy rainfall, strong wind, high tide in the coastal area, and overflowing of the rivers, a lake, and an irrigation channel have caused flooding and wind-related events were reported by Badan Nasional Penganggulangan Bencana (BNPB) over Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Maluku.

According to the Philippine Institute of Vulcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) a M6.1 tectonic earthquake occurred at 21 km of Calatagan Town (Batangas) with a depth of 128 km on 22 May at 1040 hrs UTC+7. As of reporting time, no damages nor casualties have been reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Lastly, flooding, storms, and wind-related events in the Northern, Northeastern, Eastern, and Central Regions of Thailand were reported by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, moderate to heavy rainfall and the overflowing of the rivers since 17 May have caused flooding in Sekadau Regency (West Kalimantan),

Palangkaraya City, Murung Raya, and North Barito Regency (Central Kalimantan), Kutai Kartanegara Regency (East Kalimantan), and Malinau Regency (North Kalimantan). In total, 7,6K families (36.1K persons) have been affected in West, Central, East, and North Kalimantan Provinces. Reports of damages include 2.8K houses, 3 bridges, roads, 15 schools, 6, health facilities, 7 public facilities, and 17 worship places. Meanwhile, in Medan City (North Sumatra), flooding and tornado caused by high tide and extreme weather on 20 and 22 May affected 11.5K families (45.3K persons), injured 2 persons, and damaged 11.5K houses. Local disaster management agencies have carried out necessary actions and continue to monitor, conduct data collection, assess the situation, and provide support and logistics to the affected people.