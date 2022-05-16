ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 18 (09 – 15 May 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the nineteenth week of 2022, a total of 30 disasters (22 floods, 4 wind-related, 3 landslides, and 1 storm) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding and rain-induced landslides and strong winds/tornadoes were experienced over Aceh, North Sumatra, Banten,

West and East Java, Central and East Kalimantan, Central, South, and West Sulawesi, and North Maluku as reported by BNPB. The NADMA reported that flooding occurred in Pahang State. Lastly, the NDRRMC reported that the InterTropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) has caused flooding, landslides, and storms in Regions IX, XI, and BARMM in Mindanao.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the NDRRMC, on 10 May 2022, the municipal disaster management agency of Data Abdulla Sangki reported that flooding occurred in the municipality as a result of continuous heavy rains brought by the ITCZ. Several municipalities have reported flooding due to the continuous light to moderate with at time heavy rains. A total of 4,249 families (21.2K persons) were reportedly affected and displaced. A total of 1K hectare of agricultural lands were also affected. The municipal disaster risk reduction and management council has carried out necessary actions to address the impacts of the flood i.e., coordination with relevant authorities, rapid assessments and evaluation, and evacuation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed relatively high 7-day average rainfall in the Philippine Sea, across Northern Borneo, and Northern Sulawesi, Papua, and North Maluku of Indonesia, and some portions of Myanmar. Fairly high 7-day average rainfall can be observed across ASEAN (in eastern Thailand, Lao PDR, and Northern and Central Viet Nam. As of reporting, there are no active tropical cyclone advisories for the region (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Six (6) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s BMKG. Semeru, Anak Krakatau, and Ili Lewotolo (Alert Level III), and Ibu and Dukono (Alert Level II) in Indonesia, Taal Volcano (Alert level 2) and Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)..

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over the region between the equator and 10°N (including the Malay Peninsula, northern Sumatra, northern Borneo, and southern Philippines) and the southern Maritime Continent; drier conditions are expected over central and southern Sumatra; warmer conditions are predicted over the region around Sumatra; cooler conditions are predicted for northern parts of Mainland Southeast Asia. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a moderate increase in chance for very heavy rainfall event to occur in Malay Peninsula; moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions to occur in much of the equatorial region; and small increase in chance for extreme cold conditions to occur in much of Myanmar, northern Lao PDR, northern Thailand, northern Viet Nam.