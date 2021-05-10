ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 18, 03 – 09 May 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 26 disasters (7 floods, 3 landslides, 4 storms and 12 windsrelated) affected the region in week 18. These disasters occurred in Cambodia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) reported that strong winds and storms occurred in Bântéay Méanchey, Kampong Speu, Kampong Cham, Kratie, Oddar Meanchey, Koh Kong, Kampong Chhnang, Kandal, and Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia. High intensity rain caused floods and landslides in West Java, North Sumatra, North Kalimantan, and Aceh Province in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported a tornado accident to have occurred in Iloilo City, Iloilo (Region VI).

On 07 May 2021, moderate to heavy rains and strong winds caused by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) were experienced in South Cotabato, Cotabato and Sulan Kudarat Province as reported by NDRRMC.

HIGHLIGHT:

Severe weather, including strong wind and thunderstorms, has been affecting 9 provinces in Cambodia since 6 May that have resulted in 10 injuries, more than 8K affected people, and around 1.6K damaged houses as reported by NCDM. According to Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB), heavy rainfall and the overflowing of Cileungsi and Cikeas river since 6 May, caused floods and lanslides in Bekasi City and Bogor Regency,

West Java which affected more than 12K persons, damaging more than 3K houses, 4 schools and 6 worship places. Meanwhile, high intensity rain in unstable soil conditions caused floods and landslides Labuhan Batu Utara Regency, North Sumatra which affected 3K persons, damaging 700 houses, and 1 road.