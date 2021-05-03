ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 17, 26 Apr – 2 May 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 6 disasters (5 floods and 1 landslide) affected the region in the seventeenth week of 2021. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Several localised heavy rainfall which caused some rivers to overflow triggered floods in Indonesia as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). Heavy rains caused by a localised thunderstorm triggered a flood in Davao del Sur, Philippines as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the reports from the NDRMMC, moderate to heavy rain with lightning and strong winds due thunderstorms were experienced on 26 Apr in Davao City and Davao del Norte causing flooding in two (2) districts in Davao City. A total of 2,243 families (9,784 persons) were affected in Bunawan and Buhangin-B districts. 162 families (419 persons) took refuge in five (5) evacuation centres while the rest took refuge in their own homes. The local disaster management agency has done assessments and coordinated with relevant authorities in aid of the victims.