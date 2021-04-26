ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 16, 19 – 25 Apr 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 13 disasters (4 floods, 3 storms, and 6 winds-related) affected the region in week 16. These disasters occurred in Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) reported strong winds and storms occurred in Bântéay Méanchey, Cambodia. High intensity rain caused floods and winds in two (2) provinces in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB).

Typhoon SURIGAE caused flood and winds in five (5) regions while localized thunderstorm which resulted to flooding occurred in Cotabato Province, Philippines as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Lastly, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that low pressure area covering upper Thailand together with the southwestern wind resulted in windstorms in 15 provinces since 20 April.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon SURIGAE entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 16 April 2021 at 0520H and has intensified into a Typhoon by 0700H. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as of 26 April, a total of 99.9K families (408.1K persons) affected, 4 people died, 13 suffered injuries, and 2,989 houses damaged in 1,159 Barangays in Regions II, V, VIII, and Caraga caused by flood and wind (Typhoon SURIGAE). It cost 5.4M USD worth of damage to agriculture and 219.1K USD worth of damage to infrastructure as reported by NDRRMC. According to NDRRMC, 73.4K USD worth of assistance have been provided to the victims of the effects of the Typhoon SURIGAE.