ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 16 (18 - 24 April 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the sixteenth week of 2022, a total of 23 disasters (15 floods, 4 landslides, 1 earthquake, and 3 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding and strong winds/tornadoes were experienced over Aceh, North and West Sumatra, Central, East, and West Java, East Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and an earthquake in North Maluku as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that a flash flood affected multiple barangays in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte and that Madamba, Lanao del Sur experienced flooding.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the NDRRMC, a flash flood occurred in nine (9) Barangays (Kinamayan, San Miguel, Casig-ang, New Katipunan, Lunga-og, Talomo, Kimamon, Bobongon, and Katipunan) of Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte as a result of heavy rains. The said flash flood affected and displaced 3.5K families (17.9K individuals) across nine (9) Barangays of Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte. 29 families (130 persons) were inside evacuation centres and 3.5K families (17.8K individuals) sought shelter in their friends’ or relatives’ homes. The regional disaster management authority have carried out necessary relief and coordination measures in response to the impacts of the flash flood.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed relatively high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Sumatra, Java, Western Kalimantan, Central and South Sulawesi, and Papua of Indonesia and in the western coast of Peninsular Malaysia. As of reporting, INVEST 98S is almost stationary southwest of Java and has a high chance of developing into a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours(JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Eleven (11) significant earthquakes (M?5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s BMKG and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Anak Karakatau, Ibu, and Dukono (alert level II) in Indonesia, Taal Volcano (Alert level 2) and Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over the southern Maritime Continent. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in the Philippines and northern Borneo. La Niña conditions are still present in the Pacific but are weakening. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region. Hence, the likelihood of hydrometeorological disasters occurring is still apparent.

Sources:

ASEAN Disaster Monitoring & Response System (DMRS); ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC); Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC)

Indonesia: BNPB, BMKG, PVMBG;

Philippines: NDRRMC, PAGASA, PHIVOLCS;

Various news agencies