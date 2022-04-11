ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 14 (4 - 10 April 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the fourteenth week of 2022, a total of 22 disasters (14 floods, 1 landslide, 3 storms, and 4 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding and strong winds/tornadoes were experienced over Central Kalimantan, West, Central, and East Java, North Sulawesi, and North, West, and South Sumatra as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that easterly winds brought heavy rains to the Southern Region of Thailand. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the ITCZ brought rains to Maguindanao, a low-pressure area affected Agusan del Sur, and Tropical Cyclone MEGI (local name “Agaton”) caused flooding and rain-induced landslides in several regions of the Philippines

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the NDRRMC, Tropical Cyclone (TC) MEGI (Agaton) made initial landfall in Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar 0630HRS UTC+7 on 10 Apr. It meandered over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas as a Tropical Depression on 9 Apr before intensifying into a Tropical Storm on 10 Apr. At most Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 was raised in Eastern and Central Visayas and the northeastern portions of Mindanao. As of 11 Apr, the NDRRMC reported that 195 areas are still flooded and that 13 rain-induced landslides and 6 flash flood events occurred in Regions 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, CARAGA, and BARMM.

NDRRMC reported the following: 86.5K families (136.4K persons) affected in 201 barangays, 15.3K persons displaced (13K inside evacuation centres, 2.3K outside), 1 dead, 1 missing, 2 injured; for damages, 52 houses were reportedly damaged, and 16 roads and 4 bridges are currently not passable. 17.5K USD worth of damage to agriculture was reported in CARAGA; for critical lifelines, 11 cities/municipalities currently have power outage, 2 have water supply interruption, and 38 ports are non-operational. The NDRRMC has raised its alert status to RED on 8 Apr and continues to coordinate with relevant agencies and monitor and disseminate early warning information. 43.2K USD worth of assistance (food and NFI) have been provided to CARAGA.