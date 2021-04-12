ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 14, 05 – 11 Apr 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 5 disasters (3 floods, 1 earthquake, and 1 winds-related) affected the region in week 14. These disasters occurred in Indonesia and the Philippines. High intensity rain caused floods and strong winds in two (2) provinces in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). A M6.7 earthquake occurred at 90 km Southwest Malang,

East Java on 10 April 2021 as reported by Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG). Lastly, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that localized thunderstorms were experienced in the Makilala and M’lang areas of Cotabato (Region XII) which resulted to flooding on 10 April.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Badan Meteorologi dan Geofisika (BMKG), at 14:00:15 WIB of 10 April, a M6.7 earthquake with epicentre at 112.48°E, -8.95°S and a depth of 90km (located 90km Southwest of Malang, East Java) rocked East Java Province. BMKG downgraded the strength of the earthquake from M6.7 to M6.1. As of 12 April (09.00 WIB), a total of 8 people died, 24 suffered injuries, and 782 displaced while 3,689 houses, 193 educational facilities, 18 health facilities, 96 worship places, and 50 offices/other public facilities were damaged in 17 regencies/cities in East Java, Indonesia as reported by BNPB caused by this M6.1 earthquake.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading mostly in Nusa Tenggara Islands (especially in East Nusa Tenggara) that *was caused by TC 26S (Seroja), southern parts of Central Java and western parts of Central Sulawesi. A tropical disturbance (Invest 94W), approximately 1,750 km west of Mindanao Island, Philippines has been reported by JTWC. This is moving northwestwards and may possibly enter the Philippine Area of responsibility by 15-16 April.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Four (4) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Sinabung and Merapi (alert level III) in Indonesia and Taal Volcano in the Philippines (alert level 2) reported recent volcanic activity and under close monitoring. Volcanic activity also reported for Mount Raung, Ibu, and Dukono in Indonesia and Mount Mayon in the Philippines, as reported by PVMBG and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, according to ASMC, wetter conditions are expected over much of the northern ASEAN region as well as northern Borneo, northern Sulawesi, Maluku Islands, southern Thailand, Cambodia, southern Viet Nam, and the Philippines; drier conditions are expected over much of the southern ASEAN region; cooler conditions are expected over much of Mainland Southeast Asia. There is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in central and southern Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, southern Viet Nam, northern Borneo, the Philippines, and northeastern Indonesia; small increase in chance for extended dry conditions in southeastern Indonesia; small increase in chance for extreme cold conditions in Most of Thailand apart from southern Thailand.