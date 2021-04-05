ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 13, 29 Mar – 4 Apr 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 23 disasters (18 floods, 3 landslides, 1 storm, and 1 wind-related) affected the region in the tenth week of 2021. Indonesia has reportedly been affected. Several localised heavy rainfall (some accompanied by strong winds) which triggered flooding events and the overflowing of rivers have been reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). Coastal flooding was reported in Medan City, North Sumatra on 30 March. Lastly, Nusa Tenggara Barat and Nusa Tenggara Timur have also notably been affected by Tropical Cyclone 26S (Sroja) on 3-4 April.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the reports from the BNPB, high intensity rainfall on 30 March, coastal flooding has affected and inundated 12.3K households in Medan City. It is estimated that around 52.3K people have been affected in six urban villages in Medan Belawan Subdistrict that is often flooded when high tide and heavy rainfall coincide. Locals also attributed the flooding to clogged drainage due to plastic waste. The local disaster management agency of Medan carried out monitoring and coordination with relevant agencies and community stakeholders. Meanwhile, the effects of TC 26S (Seroja) in Nusa Tenggara Timur have alarmingly resulted in the deaths of 55 individuals. Data collection is still ongoing but reports already indicate that 10 have been injured, 42 are missing, 256 people have been displaced, and 829 families/4,145 people have been affected. The situation is reportedly still not conducive.