ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 13 (28 Mar – 3 Apr 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirteenth week of 2022, a total of 28 disasters (10 floods, 3 landslides, 1 storms, and 14 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Prolonged heavy rainfall, strong wind, and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and wind-related events over Sumatra, Bangka Belitung, Java, Sulawesi, and Maluku as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that high intensity rainfall due to a low-pressure area caused flooding in Palawan Province (MIMAROPA) of the Philippines. Lastly, Tropical Depression One affected the Central Region as reported by the Vietnam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA). .

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, prolonged heavy rainfall, strong wind, and overflowing of Welang and Wrati river have caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and windrelated events in Pasuruan City, Pasuruan Regency, Sumenep Regency, and Blitar Regency in East Java Province, Cilacap, Magelang, and Temanggung Regency in Central Java Province, and Majalengka and Ciamis Regency in West Java Province. In total, 3,7K families (16.9K persons) have been affected, and 178 persons have been displaced in East Java, Central Java, and West Java Provinces. Reports of damages include 3.5K houses, 1 bridge, 1 road, 3 schools, 2 public facilities, 3 worship places, and 4 ha of agriculture areas.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Java, North Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, and Papua in Indonesia; Sarawak in Malaysia; Mindanao and Palawan of the Philippines; and Central Viet Nam.

As of reporting, Tropical Disturbance INVEST 95W is located approximately 3,120 Km east of Mindanao, the Philippines and INVEST 94W is located approximately 690 Km east of Mindanao, the Philippines. INVEST 95W forecasted to move west-northwestward with steady intensification and consolidation, while INVEST 94W forecasted to move westward track with weak development over the next 48 hours before meandering in a quasistationary manner over the Philippines. (JTWC).