ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 12, 22 – 28 Mar 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 31 disasters (25 floods, 2 landslides, 3 winds-related, and 1 storm) affected the region in week 12. These disasters occurred in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Viet Nam. High intensity rain caused floods, landslides, and strong winds in thirteen (13) provinces in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). Flooding was also reported in Kuantan, Pahang by Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA). Lastly, severe weather including strong wind, lightning and heavy rain was reported in Lam Dong Province, Viet Nam leading to casualties and damages.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB), heavy rainfall and the overflowing of Didingga river on 23 March, caused floods in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo which affected almost 1.5K persons, damaging more than 300 houses. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and the overflowing of Citarum river on 25 March, caused floods in Bandung Regency which affected more than 60K persons, damaging more than 10K houses, 28 schools, 36 mosques, and 7 road points. A similar flooding occurred in the same area last January, which affected around 66K people. Lastly, flooding that occurred in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi Province on 26 March have affected more than 6K persons and damaged around 1.2K houses, 3 educational facilities, 3 mosques and around 60 ha of agriculture area.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Papua Islands, northern and western parts of Borneo, Java Island, Islands in the western parts of Sumatra northern parts of Luzon and eastern parts of Peninsular Malaysia. As of reporting, there are no tropical cyclone advisories in the region (JTWC)

GEOPHYSICAL:

Three (3) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Sinabung and Merapi (alert level III) in Indonesia and Taal Volcano in the Philippines (alert level 2) reported recent volcanic activity and under close monitoring. Volcanic activity also reported for Mount Raung, Ibu, and Dukono in Indonesia, as reported by PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, according to ASMC, wetter conditions are expected over the eastern Maritime Continent; warmer conditions are expected spreading over the Mainland Southeast Asia. There is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in southern Philippines and eastern Indonesia; small increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in Northern parts of Myanmar, Lao PDR and Viet Nam, and northern Philippines.