ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 12 (21 - 27 March 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twelfth week of 2022, a total of 31 disasters (17 floods, 6 wind-related, 3 landslides, 3 earthquakes, 1 storm, and 1 volcano eruption) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and wind-related events over Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi and an earthquake affected Maluku as reported by Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported storms and winds in the Northern, Northeastern, and Central Regions of Thailand. The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported flooding and landslide to have affected Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, and Cao Bang in Northern Viet Nam. The Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the eruption of Taal Volcano affected CALABARZON and an earthquake to have affected areas in the province of Leyte.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, heavy rainfall and the overflowing of the Mahakam River affected the following Kecamatan in Samarinda City, East Kalimantan on 22 March: Samarinda Utara, Sungai Pinang, Palaran, Samarinda Ulu, and Sambutan. In total, 3.2K families (13.4K persons) have been affected. Reports of damages include 1.7K houses. Local disaster management agencies have carried out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, on 26 March, the Alert Level of Taal Volcano was raised to Alert Level 3 due to the phreatomagmatic eruption of the Main Crater that generated 3 km-tall eruption plumes. Alert Level 3 prompts high-risk barangays in the province of Batangas to be evacuated due to the possible hazards (pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami) should stronger eruptions occur. The public is advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should the volcano's unrest intensify. As of reporting, 1.7K persons have been evacuated in Barangays Agoncillo and Laurel in the province of Batangas (NDRRMC).

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed moderate amount of 7-day average rainfall spreading across southern Mainland Southeast Asia, Borneo, and the Maritime Continent. The high averages were observed over Papua and Southern Philippines. High 7-day average rainfall can also be observed Southwest of Myanmar related to the development of INVEST 91B. As of reporting, there are no active tropical cyclone advisories in the region (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Seven (7) significant earthquakes (M?5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia's BMKG and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Semeru (alert level III), Krakatau (alert level II), and Dukono (alert level II) in Indonesia, and Taal Volcano (alert level 3) and Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over much of western and central Mainland Southeast Asia, over the Philippines extending westwards to the costal areas of southeastern Mainland Southeast Asia; drier conditions over much of Borneo; warmer conditions over much of the western and central equatorial region; and cooler over central and eastern Mainland Southeast Asia. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in the Philippines and coastal areas of southeastern Mainland Southeast Asia; small increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in Central Sumatra, southern tip of Peninsular Malaysia, and western Borneo. La Niña conditions are still present in the Pacific but is weakening. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.