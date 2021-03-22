ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 11, 15 – 21 Mar 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 11 disasters (5 floods, 1 landslide, 4 winds-related, and 1 storm) affected the region in week 11. These disasters occurred in Indonesia and Thailand. High intensity rain caused floods, landslides, and strong winds in eight provinces in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). According to Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the high pressure area that extends from China covering upper Thailand resulted in thunderstorms and winds in 9 Province in Thailand.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB), heavy rainfall and the overflowing of the Pontolo, Milango, Bubode and Leya'o rivers on 16 March, caused flashfloods in North Gorontalo Regency which affected almost 2K persons, damaging around 415 houses, 1 public facility, embankments, and 45 ha of agriculture area. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall events and the overflowing of Sorilante river caused floods in Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara on 17 March affecting 1.3K people and damaging 341 houses. Lastly, thunderstorms and winds occurred in Phayao, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Mahasarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket since 20 March caused by the high pressure area that extends from China covering the upper part of Thailand have affected more than 1K persons and damaged around 227 houses as reported by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Borneo Island, Papua Islands, western and southern parts of Sumatra, central Sulawesi, and northern parts of Luzon. A tropical disturbance (Invest 95S), 1,200 km southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia has been reported by JTWC. However, this is moving westwards or away from the region and has a low potential to develop into a tropical cyclone in 24 hours.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Six (6) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Sinabung (alert level III) in Indonesia and Taal Volcano in the Philippines (alert level 2) reported recent volcanic activity and under close monitoring. Volcanic activity also reported for Mount Semeru, Ibu, Dukono and Kerinci in Indonesia, as reported by PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, according to ASMC, wetter conditions are expected over the eastern Maritime Continent, northern and central parts of Sumatra, the Malay Peninsula and western Borneo; drier conditions are expected over eastern parts of Mainland Southeast Asia; warmer conditions are expected over most of Mainland Southeast Asia, in particular for Myanmar; cooler conditions are expected over northern parts of Sumatra, the Malay Peninsula and western Borneo. There is a moderate increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Peninsular Malaysia and western Borneo and small increase in chance in northern and central parts of Sumatra, northeastern Borneo and northern Sulawesi; moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in northern, western and southern parts of Myanmar; small increase in chance for extreme cold conditions in southeastern coastal Peninsular Malaysia.