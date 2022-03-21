ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 11 (14 – 20 March 2022)

Regional Summary

For the eleventh week of 2022, a total of 52 disasters (35 floods, 6 landslides, 4 storms, and 7 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and wind-related events over Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Papua as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). For Malaysia, floods were reported by Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) in Pahang State. The Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported storms and winds in the Northern and Northeastern Regions of Thailand. The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported storms and winds in Nghe An Province of Viet Nam.