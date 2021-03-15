ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 10, 08 – 14 Mar 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 21 disasters (18 floods, and 3 wind-related) affected the region in the tenth week of 2021. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Strong winds and several localised heavy rainfall which triggered flooding events and the overflowing of rivers have been reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). Meanwhile, the effects of a low pressure area caused the flooding in Aklan Province of Western Visayas in the Philippines as reported by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the reports from the BNPB, high intensity rainfall the past week caused flooding in five (5) regencies and one (1) city in East Java. The heavy rainfall also caused the overflowing of Kedunggaleng River (Probolinggo), Lamong River (Gresik), and Bt. Bondar Datuak Amat (Lima Puluh Kota). Around 9K people have been affected in the province. Flooding has already receded in some areas, but local disaster management agencies and relevant authorities are continuously conducting rapid assessments and monitoring of the situation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall over Palawan province and provinces majority of Visayas and Mindanao, Philippines. Scattered moderate rainfall can also be seen for Indonesia. As of reporting, there are no tropical cyclone advisories in the region (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mt. Sinabung (Alert Level III) in Indonesia and Taal volcano in the Philippines (Alert Level 2) reported recent volcanic activity and is under close monitoring. Lastly, Ibu, Raung, Semeru, and Dukono in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

OUTLOOK

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts wetter conditions over Malay Peninsula, Sumatra and coastal parts of western Borneo; and warmer conditions over northwestern Mainand Southeast Asia; For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for: a very heavy rainfall event to occur in southern Myanmar, western and Southern Thailand; and moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in southern and central Myanmar.