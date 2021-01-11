ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 1, 04 - 10 Jan 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 27 disasters (20 floods, 4 landslides, 1 storm, 1 volcanic eruption, 1 wind) affected the region in the first week of 2021. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand have been reportedly affected. High intensity rain, the overflowing of rivers, and unstable soil conditions caused the disasters in Indonesia as reported by the Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). The northeast monsoon reportedly resulted in flooding in Peninsular Malaysia and flooding, landslides, and windstorms in Southern Thailand as reported by Malaysia’s Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) and Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). Lastly, the tail-end of a frontal system caused the flooding in the Philippines according to a report by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Indonesia’s BNPB, high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Citarum river in Bandung on 10 Jan caused flooding that affected 20.4K families (66.4K persons) and submerged 10.6K houses and 46 places of worship in flood waters. Rapid assessments and coordination among relevant authorities within the affected areas has been done. It is also worth mentioning that a landslide in Sumedang resulted in majority of the week’s casualties (13). Meanwhile according to Thailand’s DDPM, since 04 Jan the northeast monsoon has caused flooding, landslides, and windstorms that affected Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, and Pattani and has affected 37.3K families (186.6K persons). The DDPM has responded to the affected areas and is continuously monitoring the situation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall over the Eastern portions of the Philippines, Peninsular Malaysia, and Java and Papua, Indonesia. As of reporting, no tropical cyclone advisory has been issued by the JTWC.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Four (4) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG). Mt. Merapi and Sinabung both of which reported recent volcanic activity, Ili Lewotolok, and Karangetang in Indonesia, all on Alert Level III, are under close monitoring. Lastly, Ibu and Dukono in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts wetter conditions for the maritime continent (expected to ease by next week); drier conditions around the Gulf of Thailand (expected to develop next week); and cooler conditions over much of mainland Southeast Asia and the western maritime continent; There is a moderate increase in chance for a heavy rainfall event to occur in the central and southern portions of the Philippines as well as parts of the equatorial region.