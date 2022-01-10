ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 1 (03 - 09 Jan 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the first (1st) week of 2022, a total of 30 disasters (22 floods, 3 landslides, and 5 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and Malaysia have reportedly been affected. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and tornado in Sumatra, Java, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). For Malaysia, floods were reported by Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) in Melaka, Johor, and Pahang.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, prolonged heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides in Jayapura City in the province of Papua, Indonesia. These events have resulted in 7 deaths, 9 injured, 1.9K families (7K persons) affected, 45 families (248 persons) displaced, and and damages to 1.9K houses, 6 worshi places, 6 educational facilities, 1 health facility, and 1 office. BPBD of Jayapura City has coordinated with related agencies to conduct rapid assessments, field monitoring, and establish a public kitchen. Emergency Response Status has been established by the head of Jayapura City for 14 days (07 - 20 Jan 2022). BNPB has sent an emergency response team (TRC) and handed over 17.5K USD worth of assistance to support the governments of Jayapura City.

Meanwhile in Nunukan Regency (North Kalimantan), flooding on 4 Jan has affected 2.2K families (15K persons), and damaged 1.4K houses, and 22 public facilities. BPBD of Nunukan Regency has coordinated with related agencies to conduct rapid assessments and provide logistic support to the affected people.

Emergency Response Status has been established by the head of Nunukan Regency for 30 days (04 Jan – 02 Feb 2022). Lastly, flooding in Jember Regency,

East Java on 9 Jan, resulted in 440 families (1.6K persons) affected, 2 deaths, 1 missing person, damages to 440 houses, 3 worship places, and 2 business properties. Local disaster management agencies are continuously monitoring, assessing, providing logistical support, and actively responding to the situation.