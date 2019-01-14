ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 7 – 13 January 2019

Regional Summary of Week 2, and Outlook for Week 3

In Week 2, the focus is largely on ongoing responses for tropical depression and storm which occurred in the past weeks. With the monsoon bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall in the southern ASEAN region, floods advisories have been issued for the Davao Region by PAGASA. While PVMBG is maintaining high alert on the potential land movements across most parts of Indonesia as the monsoon season ensues, the forecast and alert continues to expand to a large part of Indonesia's Sumatra, West Java, Central and East Java, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Maluku, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Nusa Tenggara Tengah, and Papua. Generic rainfall and potential landslide risk maps for January 2019 are available at PVBMG.

ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) predicted based on models that for January 2019, near-normal to above-normal rainfall is favoured over much of the equatorial region, while below-normal rainfall is favoured over southern Philippines. Elsewhere, no strongly dominant tercile category predicted. Above-normal temperature is favoured over many parts of Southeast Asia. For specific updates on the national scale, the relevant ASEAN National Meteorological and Hydrological Services should be consulted.

15 earthquakes of M5.0 were reported for the last week in the region. Activity from the volcanoes under monitoring remain status quo.