11 Jun 2018

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 4 June – 10 June 2018

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management
Published on 10 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1016.26 KB)

Regional Summary (Week 23)

1) Most of disasters occurred in Week 23 were hydro-meteorological in nature with floods arising from torrential rain brought about by monsoon and tropical depression which occurred last week. 2) On the Philippine Sea front, Tropical Depression #domeng had brought about heavy rainfall to Luzon, Quezon and Davao Regions. It was reported heading north towards Japan. Many cities were affected with classes being suspended and flash floods being reported resulting in disruptions. 3) On the South China Sea end, Tropical Depression #ewiniar brought about heavy rainfall resulting in storms surges and contributing to heavy rain in certain areas as well as resultant landslides and rock fall. 4) Torrential and monsoon rain had resulted in floods in Myanmar mostly affecting states and townships in the northern region. 5) On earthquake activities, in Indonesia, there were 3 earthquakes registered > M 5.0 with intensities reported around II-IV MMI, and none of them resulted in significant damages and casualties (BMKG). Meanwhile, all earthquakes in Philippines reported in Week 23 were registered < M 5.0 and no threats to the population (PHIVOLCS). 6) In the past week, dry conditions brought on by the Southwest Monsoon were observed over many parts of the southern ASEAN region. ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre issued Alert Level 1 for dry season of the southern ASEAN region. The prevailing Southwest Monsoon is expected to last till October 2018. Extended periods of drier weather can be expected occasionally, and this can lead to an increase in hotspot activities in the fire-prone areas. 7) All disasters occurred in Week 21 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.