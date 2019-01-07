ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 31 December 2018 – 6 January 2019

Regional Summary of Week 1, and Outlook for Week 2

In Week 1, a tropical storm was reported in the Gulf of Thailand making landfall in the southern provinces bringing heavy rainfall. Occasional thundershowers will be likely in some of the upper South Thailand. Northeastern provinces of Peninsular Malaysia was expected to receive heavy rainfall. People should beware of the severe conditions that cause forest runoffs and flash floods. (Thai Met Department, MetMalaysia)

In the first week of the fortnight (Week 1 and 2), a northeast monsoon surge is expected to bring wetter conditions over the South China Sea and over coastal Thailand and Viet Nam. Elsewhere in the Mekong sub-region, cooler conditions can be expected. The stronger monsoonal winds are likely to bring wetter weather to areas around the Java Sea as well. Conversely drier conditions are expected over the Philippines. By week 2, the wetter conditions over the South China Sea are likely to spread southward to affect the north-eastern coast of Peninsular Malaysia and southern Thailand. Areas around the Java Sea are likely to become drier during the week.

18 earthquakes of M5.0 were reported for the last week in the region. Activity from the volcanoes under monitoring remain status quo. Forecasts of potential areas of land movement in Indonesia in January 2019 compared to December 2018, generally the potential remains high and increases are increasingly expanding to most parts of Indonesia. (PVMBG, PHIVOLCS, BMKG)