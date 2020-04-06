ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 30 Mar – 05 Apr 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Scattered and isolated rain showers were reported in several parts of Indonesia, resulting to localised flooding events. Meanwhile, one earthquake of at least magnitude 5.0 were recorded in Indonesia.

HIGHLIGHT:

The National Disaster Management Organisation of Indonesia, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), reported of a second flooding in Bandung Regency in less than two weeks. The worst hit areas are the districts of Dayuehkolot, Baleendah, Bojongsoang, Banjaran, Ciparay, and Solokan Jeruk. Flood height in some areas are reported to be over two metres, prompting the National Search and Rescue Agency, Badan Nasional Pencarian dan Pertolongan (BASARNAS) to respond.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported the continued persistence of dry weather in the Mekong subregion, with isolated showers in Lao PDR and Viet Nam. Persistent smoke haze continued to be observed in several parts of the sub-region. The southern ASEAN region continued to have rain showers with very high intensity in some parts of Indonesia.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There was one (1) earthquake with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred in Indonesia (BMKG). Meanwhile, six (6) volcanoes, all in Indonesia (PVMBG), showed increasing activities. Mayon Volcano in the Philippines (PHIVOLCS) is at a moderate level of unrest. These volcanoes are all under close monitoring

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) expects an increase in shower activities in the Mekong sub-region over the next few days, except for Myanmar where dry weather is still forecasted to persist. Hotspot activities and hazy conditions are likely to continue. Scattered rain showers are still expected in the southern ASEAN region. The sub-seasonal to seasonal prediction expects an increased chance of wetter conditions in parts of Java Islands (Indonesia), while dry condition over Borneo and southern Thailand is expected to ease.