07 Jan 2020

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 30 Dec 19 – 05 Jan 20

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 05 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (770.48 KB)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Flooding events in the southern part of ASEAN region are still occurring as the Southwest Monsoon continuous. According to ASMC, moderate smoke haze continued to be observed over northern and central Thailand, as well as in parts of Cambodia. Hotspots with smoke plumes in northern Cambodia are more pronounced in the afternoon. The smoke haze has been blown to the west by the prevailing winds.

HIGHLIGHT:

During year end of 2019, a continuous heavy rain has occurred the Greater Jakarta. The floods started in the early morning of 1 January 2020, and have spread out throughout the day. Many reports said that it was the worst rainfall in over a decade in Jakarta, which has caused half a million people affected and more than 100,000 displaced. The Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) has been leading national coordination with other national agencies to support the local disaster management authority (BPBD). BNPB has mobilised support to the affected people by dispatching relief items, deploying personnel, disseminating information, and establishing evacuation centres. Currently, most of the displaced people have returned to their home, although some evacuation efforts in Banten and West Java Provinces, are still ongoing. In-country ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT)
Indonesia is mobilised to reinforce BNPB in providing technical assistance in the management of evacuation site and provision of minimum services at the Jati Asih evacuation site of BNPB

